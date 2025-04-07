John St Ryan has died at the age of 72.

The actor had made a career out of starring in both 'Emmerdale' and 'Coronation Street' before going on to a appear in a string of US programmes but passed away suddenly on Thursday 3 April, his family announced on Monday (07.04.25) morning.

His wife Joyce wrote on Facebook: " I and our family want to let our friends know that John had a heart attack the evening of Thursday 3rd of April.

"We were with him at the hospital where the staff did everything possible but unfortunately he did not survive."

Joyce revealed that there will be no funeral because his body will be donated to medical research, but a "celebration" of his life will follow at some point.

She added: "We are absolutely heart broken. John wanted to aid medical research and donated his body, so there will not be a funeral.

"Later, we will arrange a celebration of his wonderful life.

"We are all fortunate to have known and loved this special 'Gentleman' as he has been described to me numerous times over the last couple of days."

John - who was also horse trainer and equestrian - was cast in two episodes of 'Emmerdale' in 1987 when the Yorkshire-based serial was still known as 'Emmerdale Farm'.

Following this, he was cast as a barman on the long-running ITV soap opera 'Coronation Street' before returning as lorry driver Charlie Whelan, where he appeared in 60 episodes from 1993 until 1994.

During his time on the show, Charlie had a relationship with Rovers Return landlady Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear) when she was separated from Alec Gilroy (Roy Barraclough).

But barmaid Tanya Pooley (Eva Pope) soon set her sights on him and they ran away to Germany together, only for her to call it all off when they got there.

John - who is also survived by his three sons - then went to the US, where he appeared in 'Murder, She Wrote' opposite Dame Angela Lansbury, the sitcom 'Cybil' and also appeared in an episode of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'.

His final on-screen appearance was in the 2019 film 'Out of the Wild ' and his last television credit was a small role in 'Revolution.'