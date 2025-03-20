Sally Lindsay hasn't watched 'Coronation Street' since she left.

The 51-year-old actress starred as barmaid Shelley Unwin on ITV1's flagship soap opera from 2001 until 2006 but admitted that because she was in it, she "tends not to bother" tuning in anymore.

She told The Mirror: "I don’t really watch them anymore because I left 20 years ago.

"Because I was in them, so you tend to not bother when you leave."

During her time on the show, Shelley famously married Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) but later learned that he was already married to Lucy Richards (Katy Carmichael) and that he had son Simon with her.

Later on, she was involved in an abusive and controlling relationship at the hands of Charlie Stubbs (Bill Ward) and became pregnant by him in the years before he was murdered by Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford).

During a more light-hearted plot, Shelley went on an ill-fated date with a Newton and Ridley employee, who was played by famed comedian Peter Kay.

In the end, Shelley left Weatherfield to take up a job in a country pub in the Lake District and Sally later developed the drama series 'Scott and Bailey' alongside fellow 'Corrie' star Suranne Jones.

The former 'Loose Women' panellist also appeared in the BBC drama series 'Ordinary Lies' and in more recent years has created and starred in the leading role of 'The Madame Blanc Mysteries' for Channel 5.

In 2019, Sally was spotted on the set of 'Coronation Street' but it was later confirmed she was working on a documentary about the soap ahead of its 60th anniversary, and prior to that explained why she could no longer face watching it.

She said: "I don’t actually watch 'Corrie'. It’s difficult watching it as it’s changed so much – it’s like looking back at an old place of work.."