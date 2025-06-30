Melissa Johns is pregnant with her first baby.

Coronation Street star Melissa Johns is pregnant

The 35-year-old actress - who is best known for having played Imogen Pascoe on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street - has been married to Dan Hampton since November 2024, and took to social media on Monday (30.06.25) evening to reveal that she is expecting.

Alongside an image of a baby scan photo and some booties on a sandy beach, she wrote on Instagram: "Oh Baby [shooting star emoji]

"We made a wish and it came true…

"Baby H-J - we can’t wait to meet you [purple heart emoji]

"Forever grateful."

Melissa debuted on ITV's flagship soap opera in September 2017, and continued to appear on a recurring basis for just under two years.

She was first seen with then-couple Kate Connor (Faye Brookes) and Rana Nazir (Bhavna Limbachia), and later had a brief relationship with Kate herself, but they called it quits after a matter of months.

Rana was killed off when the Underworld factory roof collapsed on her on what should have been her wedding day to Kate, and Imogen made her final appearance a few months later.

Following her time on the soap, Melissa - who was born missing half of her right arm - went on to appear in Grantchester and had a role in the Netflix hit Adolescence, but recently admitted that her disability has often brought her love life into question from others.

She told OK!: "People do comment on it and question whether you'll find love or get married.

"Simply because of the way you look or because you're disabled. So, because of the way I grew up, our special day meant a million times more to me .

"I got a week off from filming, and then I'm back.

"But I absolutely love it. Grantchester is one of the most wonderful period dramas to be a part of. I'm also continuing to develop my one-woman show, Snatched, which toured the UK a couple of years ago. We're now adapting that for television, which is exciting. Getting to do the job I do is just an absolute dream."