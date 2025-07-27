Jack P Shepherd has married Hanni Treweek at Manchester Cathedral.

The 37-year-old actor - who plays David Platt on Coronation Street - and Hanni tied the knot in front of their friends and family on Saturday (26.07.25).

The loved-up duo - who were seen sharing a kiss on the steps of the cathedral - were joined at the ceremony by some of Jack's current and former colleagues, including Lucy Fallon, Alan Halsall and Tina O'Brien, as well as some of his showbiz pals, like Chris Hughes.

Jack and Hanni got engaged last year during a safari holiday, and a source previously revealed that the happy couple were planning their "dream day" at Manchester Cathedral.

The soap star and his partner were determined to create a memorable occasion for themselves and their guests, meaning that "no expense" was spared.

The insider recently told The Sun newspaper: "Jack and Hanni are having their big white wedding at Manchester Cathedral on Saturday.

"They have gone all out to make sure it’s their dream day and there has been no expense spared.

"It’s a very grand setting getting wed at the cathedral, and it is packed with guests, including many of Jack’s Corrie co-stars."

The source also revealed that Jack and Hanni were planning a "lavish after party" at the Lowry hotel in Manchester.

The insider shared: "They have hired top Manchester security service Capricorn to make sure everything goes smoothly on the day and after the ceremony, everyone will head to the five-star Lowry hotel for a lavish after party."

Meanwhile, Hanni previously revealed to her social media followers that "can't wait" to marry the actor.

The influencer - who first met Jack while she was working on the Coronation Street set - admitted to feeling a range of emotions ahead of their big day.

Looking forward to her wedding day, Hanni said: "Seven incredible years of memories with you.

"Here’s to four weeks of feeling excited, nervous, overwhelmed, emotional, in love and everything else that comes with being a bride.

"I can’t wait to marry you."