Jack P. Shepherd has reportedly signed up for Celebrity Big Brother

The 37-year-old actor has played David Platt on the ITV1 soap opera 'Coronation Street' for 25 years but he is now said to be following in the footsteps of his former co-star Colson Smith by taking part in the upcoming reality show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The two lads are great mates, and Colson no doubt told Jack he'd have the time of his life on the show.

"Jack will be making the most of a gap in appearing on 'Corrie', which comes as he's about to be at the centre of a huge storyline on the ITV soap

"His character David will be seen getting left for dead after being hit by a car on the cobbles - but it will transpire it's actually a bizarre attempt to end his own life."

It was recently reported that 'TOWIE' star Ella Rae Wise will also be appearing on 'Celebrity Big Brother' when it returns to screens later this year.

'Love Island' star Chris Hughes is also expected to take part, while James Bye is also tipped for a spot after departing his role as Martin Fowler in the 'EastEnders' 40th anniversary live episode last month.

However, ITV officials noted that any reports of celebrities signing up to appear on the new series of the reality show are " purely speculative" at the moment.

A spokesperson said: "Any names linked to the 'Celebrity Big Brother' lineup are purely speculative."

If Jack does sign up for the programme, he will join a host of others from the soap opera to enter the famous house.

Denise Welch - who played Natalie Barnes from 1997 until 2001 - won the ninth series in 2012, whilst Ryan Thomas emerged as winner of the 2018 series shortly after he quit his role as Jason Grimshaw.

Julie Goodyear - who played legendary landlady Bet Lynch for more than 30 years - appeared on the 10th series 2012 but was evicted seventh and comedian Julian Clary was declared the winner.