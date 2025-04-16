Sacha Parkinson has given birth to her first child.

The 33-year-old actress - who is best known for having played Sian Powers on the ITV1 soap opera 'Coronation Street' from 2009 until 2011 - is currently engaged to her partner John and took to social media on Tuesday (16.04.25) to reveal that they had welcomed a little girl into the world.

Alongside a series of black-and-white photos, she said: "1 whole week of Sadie." (sic)

The post was noticed by the official Instagram of the account of the soap opera as well as some of her former co-stars, including Sally Dynevor, who has played Sally Metcalfe since 1986.

Sally wrote: "Oooooh wow congratulations. How wonderful. She’s so beautiful [heart emoji]".

Meanwhile, Lucy Fallon - who returned to her role as Bethany Platt in 2023 after almost four years away but is currently on maternity leave herself after giving birth to her second child with boyfriend Ryan Ledson earlier this year - wrote: "gorgeous [heart emoji] hope you’re all ok xxx"

What's more, Ellie Leach - who went on to win 'Strictly Come Dancing' after more than a decade of starring as Faye Windass - noted that the little one was " soooooo beautiful" whilst Lucy-Jo Hudson said she was "so happy for you and your little family", almost exactly 20 years to the day after she left her role as killer Katy Harris.

The actress also shared a further snap in colour onto her Instagram Story, which she placed a white heart emoji over.

Sacha arrived on the cobbles in 2011 and formed a friendship group with Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent) and Ben Richardson (Lucien Laviscount) before starting up a relationship with Ryan Connor (Ben Thompson).

However, shortly after that, she and Sophie began to develop feelings for one another, and they went on to become the first lesbian couple in the history of the long-running programme.

The pair later got engaged and were set to get married in the week after Christmas 2011, but Sophie struggled to say her vows at the altar and broke things off there and then, which prompted Sian to leave Weatherfirld for good.

Following her stint on ITV's flagship soap, Sacha went on to appear in 'Casualty' for the BBC, the Channel 4 drama 'The Mill', and starred in a stage adaptation of Kay Mellor's drama series 'Band of Gold'.