Sally Dynevor’s cancer experience has made her embrace life more.

Sally Dynevor has been embracing her life after she beat cancer

The Coronation Street actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 - when her character on the ITV1 soap Sally Webster also learnt she had the disease, who has since recovered - but after having a lumpectomy and six months of chemotherapy, she made a full recovery.

Sally's 63-year-old husband, actor Tim Dynevor, was diagnosed with cancer in 2023 and is now cancer-free, and now the pair are making sure to fill their life with adventure.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, she said: "Going through something like that makes you want to embrace life all the more.

"We'd love to do more travelling. We're trying really hard to just do lots of lovely things while we can.

"You just don't know what's around the corner, do you? That's why we've decided we should do a couple of our bucket list things.

"We all put stuff off and think, 'It's too expensive, I'm not going to do that.'

"But we're in our 60s now and this is the time to be doing these things."

The 62-year-old star - who raised £100,000 for Prevent Breast Cancer after she trekked up to Mount Everest base camp, Nepal, in 2019 - feels "nervous" ahead of her mammoth challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, in October with her 28-year-old son Sam, in aid of the charity.

She said: "I am quite nervous about it. We're camping in the middle of nowhere and it's very cold when you get up to the top.

"But I'm determined and I'm definitely going to do my very best to get to the summit.

"I know people struggle with altitude sickness, but we've got a great guide and I think it's important to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

"Life is exciting when you challenge yourself. It's a big wide world out there."

Sally said her cancer diagnosis in 2009 affected Tim, Sam and her daughters, Phoebe, 30, and Hattie, 21.

The 2022 Dancing on Ice contestant admitted: "That's one of the worst things - the impact on families. It affects everyone in your circle."

And Sally hopes she and Tim will now have good health for the rest of their lives.

The star said: "You walk out and you just feel so grateful.

"While it's been awful, we look at it in a positive way and think, 'We've both been through it now, that's our blip.'

"Hopefully now we'll live long and happy lives, with nothing more happening to us."