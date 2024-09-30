Sam Aston is the fourth celebrity announced for 'Dancing on Ice' in 2025.

Sam Aston is the fourth celebrity announced for Dancing on Ice in 2025

The 31-year-old actor has played the role of Chesney Brown on 'Coronation Street' since 2003 and even though the idea of taking part in the ITV1 competition was never something that was always on his bucket list, he got a "real buzz" when the opportunity was presented to him.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', he said: "I can't say it was something that I always wanted to do. It came about, and it was just one of them. The press office mentioned it, we went for a chat and I got a real buzz just going in and experiencing it.

"We just went for a chat, they explain how the show works and they stand you on the ice for five or 10 minutes just to get a basic sense of what you'll be like and that was it really."

The soap star - who has Sonny, four, Daisy, two and four-month old Hazel with wife Briony Gardner - made appearances on ' Where the Heart Is' and 'The Bill' before landing his signature role as Chesney but apart from taking part in an episode of 'All-Star Family Fortunes' in 2005, has rarely featured as himself on TV because it was not something he had ever considered after starting his career as a child.

He said: "Coming into the show as a young child, you don't really think about doing 'I'm A Celeb' or anything like that. But I've got children myself now, and my son is pretty excited about it."

An actor from ITV's flagship soap normally takes part in 'Dancing on Ice', and Sam will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Lisa George (Beth Tinker), Faye Brookes (Kate Connor), Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe) and Ryan Thomas (Jason Grimshaw), who claimed victory in last year's competition.

Sam added: "Anyone at work who I've spoken to has done it have all kind of the same thing that it is a great experience and it is really hard, and it's tiring and tough but it is brilliant as well. I'm nervous, but I'm excited as well."

Just hours earlier, it was revealed that Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave, 'The Traitors' contestant Mollie Pearce and former 'TOWIE' star Ferne McCann will all also be gearing up to take part in the competition when it airs early next year.