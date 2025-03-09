Sam Aston has won 'Dancing on Ice'.

Sam Aston has won Dancing on Ice along with professional partner Molly Lanaghan

The 31-year-old actor- who is best known for having played Chesney Brown on 'Coronation Street' for over 20 years - had been taking part in the ITV1 skating competition alongside professional partner Molly Lanaghan and was visibly shocked as they emerged victorious on Sunday (09.03.25) night's final.

Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern just after his win was announced, he said: "I've literally got no words!"

Just moments before, the soap star reflected that it had been "such a journey" for himself and his professional partner.

He said: "It's just been such a journey, and a mad one. And was always Molly's dream to be on this show since watching it as a young girl.

"It has [gone quick] but then you see some of the older clips and it feels like forever ago, I dunno!"

Sam and Molly won the public vote after skating their version of the Bolero, having beaten 'Springwatch' presenter Michaela Strachan, 58, and Mark Hanretty to the trophy.

Just after finding out that she was runner-up, Michaela said: "It's been an amazing journey and I feel that "I'm a winner to get this far with Mark. I've done it for the older women!"

Earlier in the show, former footballer Anton Ferdinand and Annette Dytrt finished in third place.

He said: "I have enjoyed it and I wanna thank Annette for making it one less bit up and down.

"It's been up and down, but I have fully enjoyed this journey with Annette, so thank you very much."

Sam is one of many stars from ITV's flagship soap to take part in the skating competition throughout its almost 20-year history, but is only the third cast member to actually win it.

Gaynor Faye - who played Judy Mallett in the late 1990s - won the first series in 2006, and Ryan Thomas took the trophy in 2024, eight years after he quit his role of Jason Grimshaw.

Had Michaela won the series, she would have become the first woman to do so since Olympian Beth Tweddle in 2013.