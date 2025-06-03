Samia Longchambon may do ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

The 'Coronation Street' actress felt encouraged to do the ITV reality show after her soap co-star Jack P. Shepherd - who won the 2025 series of the programme - dubbed it as a "great experience".

The star, who plays Maria Connor on the cobbles, is quoted by Best magazine as saying: "Jack said he had a lot of fun.

"He told us, 'If anyone wants to do it, I'd say go ahead. It's a great experience.'

"So, I'd never say never, but at the moment life is pretty busy so I'm just trying to pace myself."

Samia has two children - daughter Freya, 15, with her ex-husband Matt Smith and son Yves, nine, who she has with current husband Sylvain Longchambon after they met when paired together on 'Dancing on Ice' in 2013 - and revealed that her eldest will only watch 'Corrie' if Maria is involved in scenes with her on-screen son Liam Connor, who is played by Freya's friend Charlie Wrenshall.

The 42-year-old actress said: "Freya tends to watch if I've got scenes with Charlie Wrenshall who plays my son Liam, because they're really good mates.

"She's more interested in what Charlie is doing than what I'm doing!

"Yves isn't that bothered. He's more interested in watching cartoons and YouTube."

This year marks 25 years since Samia first stepped onto the famed cobbles of Weatherfield - the fictional town in Salford, Greater Manchester, where 'Coronation Street' is set - and she never imagined her job on the ITV soap would have lasted for a quarter of a century.

Asked what she would have thought if someone told her back in 2000 that Samia would be on the show for 25 years, she admitted: "I wouldn't have believed them.

"I'd have been happy, but it would have been overwhelming to know that and quite incomprehensible.

"I never take this job for granted.

"I'm grateful to be here."

Samia's character has been involved in plenty of catfights over the years on 'Coronation Street', but the actress got hurt in a scene that saw Maria embroiled in a fiery fight with Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) after Kate accidentally yanked her hair.

Samia told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I remember Tracy threatened to rip out Maria's hair extensions. I don't have hair extensions, but Kate Ford (Tracy) properly went for it, pulling my hair.

"We do have good fight coordinators, but I am not going to lie, that did hurt."