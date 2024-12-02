Scott Wright missed out on being in the first series of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' because he wanted to watch a football game.

The 50-year-old heartthrob - who played builder-turned-stripper Sam Kingston in 'Coronation Street' from 2000 until 2002 - had a meeting scheduled with bosses of the hit ITV show but lost out as he wanted to watch England's match against Argentina at the World Cup in 2002.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "The producers were not that interested in hanging around, you know what I mean.

"I could tell their lack of enthusiasm. So that didn't work out."

Even though he was close to going Down Under, Scott is "not sure" he'd want to go on the show after watching many of his 'Corrie' counterparts brave Bushtucker Trials.

The soap star said: "It's not just sitting there eating kangaroo testicles and having spiders thrown on you.

"It's the fact there's a hundred cameras staring at you all the time.

"I'm not sure if I'd want to put myself in the firing line. You could slip up and say something you wouldn't really want to share on camera with the country."

The ITV soap was pulling in 18 million viewers when Scott featured in the cast and his hunky character won him a host of female admirers.

He said: "A lot of people, girls and women would just come up to me and ask me to take my clothes off everywhere I went.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying I didn't enjoy it, but when you're trying to eat something in a restaurant and loads of women are shouting get your kit off ..."