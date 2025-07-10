Simon Gregson was "gutted" when ITV slammed the brakes on him quitting Coronation Street to get into motorsport.

The channel's head of insurance quickly shut down the 50-year-old Steve McDonald actor's "lifelong dream" to become a rally driver.

Speaking to professional racing driver Jason Plato, 57, and automotive fan Dave Vitty, 51, on the Fuelling Around podcast, Simon explained: "I was offered rallying with SEAT. I was offered a few things.

"And I had to meet with the boss of insurance for ITV. And he said, 'Absolutely hell no.' And that was my possible career in racing gone.

"I was gutted. It was my lifelong dream."

Simon initially could not understand why ITV stopped him from becoming a racing driver, but let former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, 41, go off and do the sport.

He said: "And then, of course, Kelvin from Emmerdale. He's racing McLaren, Bentley, Porsche.

"I was like, 'That was my dream!'"

Kelvin jacked in his time on the other ITV1 soap in 2016 so he could pursue motor racing - and Simon wished he had done the same.

Asked why ITV let Kelvin become a racing driver and not Simon, the star explained: "He said, 'Get lost,' [and] left the show.

"Which is what I should have done. Or maybe I shouldn't. I wouldn't be here now."

Simon originally wanted to join the Royal Air Force (RAF), but he joined Coronation Street in 1989 for the money, so he could save up for a "bright orange" Ford Escort Mexico.

He explained: "I wasn't an actor. I wanted to join the RAF originally.

"The reason I went for it was for the money, because the hope that I'd get it to get some money, because I'd seen a Ford Escort Mexico in Lut, in bright orange.

"And I was like, 'I want that car, so I'll go for that job. I might be able to put something towards it.'"

Simon has played Steve McDonald in Coronation Street for 36 years, and he knew people - including his soap co-stars - would accidentally call him by his character's name from time to time.

However, he never expected his mum to slip up.

Simon said: "I got called Steve by my mum once at home. I mean, it was a genuine mistake.

"She went, ‘I’ve been talking with Steve all day at work.'

"I was like, 'I know, but it’s the last thing I need at home.' Bless my poor mum, it was genuine. But yeah, I get called Steve all the time.

“I even get called Steve off people at work I’ve known for 35, 36 years.”