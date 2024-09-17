Coronation Street's Bethany Platt will be left fighting for her life after a cosmetic procedure in Turkey goes disastrously wrong.

This autumn, Bethany - played by Lucy Fallon - makes the decision to undergo liposuction after accepting a job with a cosmetic surgery company to write an advertorial on their new facility in Turkey.

Viewers will see Bethany in a critical condition after contracting sepsis as a result of a botched procedure, leading to have to live with a permanent stoma.

Next week in the ITV soap, Bethany's boyfriend Daniel (Rob Mallard) receives a phone call from a Turkish number and is informed that Bethany is in intensive care. He then finds her mother Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and informs her of the news and says the pair need to travel to Turkey immediately.

Due to issues with travel insurance, Bethany cannot leave the country until her medical bills are paid and Bethany wakes up to be told by Sarah that she’s been fitted with a stoma bag and will have it for the rest of her life.

Daniel then decides to create a crowdfunding page, hoping people will donate and help pay for the medical fees.

Lucy, 28, says the storyline comes with a lot of responsibility because so many people have travelled abroad to have cosmetic procedures only for things to go horribly wrong.

She said: "When I first heard about it I was pleased that they have trusted me with it because it’s an important storyline and of course I really enjoy doing issue based storylines. Obviously, this is really hard-hitting, which is exciting from an actor’s point of view, but it does come with quite a lot of pressure and responsibility to get it right because this happens to real-life people.

"The storyline is also incredibly important as there’s countless horror stories out there of people talking about their experiences of cosmetic surgery abroad. I really hope this storyline can make people rethink going abroad for cosmetic surgery.”

'Coronation Street' took the decision to feature a character living with a stoma bag as just over 200,000 people in the UK (1 in 335 of the population) have one. Each year, between 13,500 and 21,000 operations are carried out on the NHS leading to stomas being formed.

The plot comes as the UK has seen a significant rise in patients seeking corrective treatments from botched cosmetic surgeries performed abroad.

A study compiled in 2023 highlighted the number of people needing hospital treatment in the UK after getting cosmetic surgery abroad increased by 94 per cent in three years, with procedures carried out in Turkey accounting for more than three quarters.

The same study also revealed a growing number of people who are returning to the UK with complications ranging from wound healing problems to life-threatening sepsis.

The 'Coronation Street' creative team has been working closely with Colostomy UK to ensure the storyline will be told as accurately and sensitively as possible.

Giovanni Cinque, Marketing and Campaigns Manager at Colostomy UK, said: "We’re really excited that one of the UK’s most loved TV shows is going to feature a major character living with a stoma.

"Even though public awareness has grown considerably over the last few years thanks to a number of celebrities revealing they have had surgery, the challenges that the 200,000 plus people living with a stoma in the UK face are less known, which means that we as a society and as individuals are not as aware as we should be of the choices that we can make to positively improve their quality of life.

"We really hope that Bethany’s journey will go a long way in helping to educate the audience, and thus help to create a more Stoma Aware UK. It’s also been a pleasure for us to work with the behind-the-scenes teams at Coronation Street on this story."