Helen Flanagan wants to date older men

The 34-year-old actress split from sports star Scott Sinclair, 35, - with whom she has Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and three-year-old Charlie - in 2022 after 13 years together and admitted ahead of her appearance on the E4 reality show 'Celebs Go Dating' that she would rather meet someone "sensitive" who has some life experience.

She told the Sunday People newspaper: "I like an older man because I feel like they are more emotionally mature, a bit more sensitive. When I go on a date I like it to be with someone who’s maybe been through divorce and who has kids because I feel like they ­understand me a bit better. I love funny guys, I feel like a good energy is important. The milf needs a dilf!"

The former 'Coronation Street' star - who played Rosie Webster on the ITV soap opera from 2000 until 2012 and then again from 2017 until 2018 - admitted that she could "never" put herself through a relationship that was filled with arguments again as she insisted she did "work hard" to try to make things work between herself and the father of her children.

She said: "I could never ever have another ­relationship where I was bickering, I haven’t got an argument left in me. “It needs to be easy. I feel as well, and a lot of single mums will relate to this, you work hard to make it work with the father of your children, and I really did. I haven’t got it in me, I did all that with the father of my kids, I don’t have the energy!"

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' contestant will appear on the dating reality show alongside the likes of singer Jamelia, 'Googlebox' star Stpehen Webb and Chris Taylor of 'Love Island' fame and explained that she just needed a "bit of help" with her "disastrous" quest for love.

She said: "I’ve been single for about two years and I think I need a bit of help, to be honest with you. “It’s been a bit of a disaster, it’s probably just one long cringe! Being single is an eye opener, there are some awful men out there. “I did go on a few dates from an app and it was hilarious. I don’t really get nervous dating, I probably should have been but I just thought it’s been fun. And also, I’m a single mum of three, so to have a night off has been fun. I am feeling confident right now. "