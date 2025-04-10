Jack P. Shepherd, Mickey Rourke and Sir Michael Fabricant have all been nominated for eviction on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Jack P. Shepherd is one of the stars up for the first Celebrity Big Brother eviction of the series

The 'Coronation Street' star, 37, is currently taking part in the ITV1 reality show alongside Hollywood actor Mickey, 72, and politician Michael, 74, but the trio are all now set to face the first public vote of the series.

Speaking on Thursday (10.04.25) night's episode of the show, when asked how he was feeling, Jack said: "I'm disappointed...no I'm not!" as he laughed it all off.

Mickey's nomination for eviction had been confirmed earlier in the week, when former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa, 21, had been asked to dish out a Killer Nomination, and selected him, but she had also chosen Michael and Jack as well.

In the diary room, she explained: "My first one...I can't believe I'm saying it, it's Michael. Today, this morning, he sat on the counter and put his feet up on the counter.

"Granted, he was wearing socks but I do feel like in a group of so many people when you're living together, and also you're one of the older gentlemen in the house, get your feet off the counter!

"My second nomination is Jack. What I've observed from Jack in this house is that Jack does Jack. If you're looking for your water bottle, he's not gonna help you find it. He never asks 'How are you doing?'

"I feel like now is a time that you've got to be considerate of others, compassionate for others, caring of others. I have felt that is missing from Jack".

Jack also received nominations from singer Chesney Hawkes, former CBBC presenter Angellica Bell, drag queen Danny Beard, comedienne Donna Preston, 'TOWIE' star Ella Rae Wise and actress Patsy Palmer.

The 'EastEnders' legend also nominated Michael, as did former daytime host Trisha Goddard, Olympian Daley Thompson.

Initially, Mickey had refused point blank to nominate anyone for eviction as he did not want to get rid of any of his fellow housemates.

In the diary room, he told Big Brother: "I choose not to evict anyone, I refuse to do that. You can come up here and put a gun up my a** but I will not choose two people to toss off the shelf.

"I've gotta live with the two people I pick, I and I don't wanna hurt nobody's feelings. That's against my principles as a man."

In the end, Mickey was persuaded to comply and chose Patsy because he wasn't impressed with her cooking and Mickey because he cannot trust a politician.

He said: "I guess if I have to pick, put Patsy on the list. Just because of the cooking. I hated the food the other night. The broccoli, I couldn't chew it.

"I need to eat my vegetables but I need to be able to chew them. Go ahead, put her name down.

"If I have to pick somebody [eklse], I'll take off Michael. He's a politician, right? Politics in general, they're telling you what they're gonna do on one hand but on the other they're not gonna do a thing. I don't find politics very truthful and honest."