Samia Longchambon got "hurt" after Kate Ford accidentally yanked her hair when the pair’s alter egos locked horns in a scene on ‘Coronation Street’.

The 42-year-old actress' character, Maria Connor, was embroiled in a fiery fight with Tracy Barlow (Kate), who kept "pulling" Samia's hair after Kate, 48, mistakenly thought she tugged on hair extensions in a 2006 episode of the ITV soap.

Samia told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I remember Tracy threatened to rip out Maria's hair extensions. I don't have hair extensions, but Kate Ford (Tracy) properly went for it, pulling my hair.

"We do have good fight coordinators, but I am not going to lie, that did hurt."

The star, who is celebrating 25 years on 'Coronation Street' this year, also recalled the time when the soap's bosses had to get Samia's midwife on set when Maria was giving birth to Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) in 2009.

This was because at the time of shooting the scene, Samia was four months pregnant with her daughter Freya, 15, who she had with her real estate ex-husband Matthew Smith, and her midwife feared that if Samia pushed too hard when acting, it could have harmed the unborn baby.

The star, who married her 2013 'Dancing on Ice' skating partner Sylvain Longchambon in 2016 and has a five-year-old son called Yves with him, explained: "At the time, I was giving birth to my screen son Liam, I was actually four months pregnant with my own daughter Freya.

"Corrie said they needed my midwife on set because for me to pretend to give birth, I had to push to make it look real.

"My midwife was getting concerned that I didn't push too much because she didn't want me to harm my actual baby."

Samia, who joined 'Coronation Street' in 2000 when she was 17, refuses to decorate her dressing room as she fears it will suggest to bosses that she takes her job on the soap for granted.

She said: "I feel like if I decorate it, then it's as if I'm getting a bit too comfortable.

"If I decorate my dressing room, it might look as if I'm taking it for granted that I'm going to be here. I don't feel that way.

"Every year when I get my new contract, I have a glass of wine to celebrate."