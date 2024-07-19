'Coronation Street' will air an episode devoted entirely to a day in the life of MND sufferer Paul Foreman.

Coronation Street's special Paul Foreman MND episode

The episode which will be broadcast on ITV at 8pm on Friday July 26th will be dedicated to the memory of Rugby League legend Rob Burrow who died from Motor Neurone Disease last month and will be shown entirely from Paul's perspective, with a voiceover from Peter Ash.

The episode will follow Paul and partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) as they enjoy a special day together, knowing each moment could be their last.

Producer Verity MacLeod said: “Paul's MND has been such an important, powerful story and this episode is one of the real pinnacle moments in Paul's journey. 'Coronation Street' has never done anything like this before, it is extraordinary, heartbreaking, funny and beautiful. Must see television at its best!

"One thing we were keen to show in this episode is that due to motor neurone disease Paul's speech has now deteriorated to the point where he is unable to speak to his loved ones unaided by technology, that while brilliant, can be slow and restrictive. However, Paul's brain is still completely active, his personality hasn't changed. He still has a wicked sense of humour and is the quick witted cheeky chappy we first met in 2018. To portray this we took the bold step of hearing Paul's internal monologue and the viewers get to enjoy Paul's thoughts without the encumbrance of MND. It's a unique insight into the struggles Paul faces.

"The acting from all of the cast is superb but especially Peter Ash and Dan Brocklebank. They are truly spectacular. The directing from Vicky Thomas and the writing by Debbie Oates is stunning. It is an incredible episode that we are all so proud of."

Peter said: “I feel incredibly proud to have worked on this episode. From the moment I read the script I knew it was going to be something really special (mostly because I couldn't stop crying!) I loved being able to record Paul's inner thoughts, showing us the mind is still 100 per cent, even with MND. I hope the audience enjoys it, as everyone involved gave their all!”

And Daniel - who lost his grandfather to MND and is an Ambassador of the MND Association - added: “There were times I burst into tears on set during the filming of this episode. There was one day I got in the car after work, and I just wept. Pete and I have been living in an emotional state for a while now with this storyline, and obviously because we have played it out in real time. Seeing Pete in that condition is so emotional to play. Pete's performance and his attention to detail has been incredible, I'm hoping that he wins all the awards, he deserves it so much.”