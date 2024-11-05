Coronation Street's Whodunnit ramps up another notch next week when one Weatherfield resident admits to striking Joel Deering.

Coronation Street Whodunnit suspects

Dee-Dee Bailey - who is played by Channique Sterling-Brown - looks set to confess to DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) that she whacked her ex with a crowbar on the night of his death.

She will claim it was in self-defence and that he was alive when she departed the scene - but will it be enough to close the case?

Viewers have previously seen Joel's wronged ex Dee-Dee break down as police ramped up enquiries.

Her own flashback revealed a haunted Dee-Dee reliving the moment she came face to face with Joel that fateful night.

Despite admitting to hitting him, it's doubtful that will be the end of the case.

Kit has come under increased pressure to get a result, and he has even emerged as a potential culprit due to his recent reluctance to take advice on some lines of enquiry from fellow detective DS Swain (Vicky Myers).

A flashback on Monday night (04.11.24) saw the police officer delete a phone call while snatching a bottle of whiskey from the Rovers bar.

'Corrie' revealed the Whodunnit last month after evil Joel's body was discovered in a river.

Viewers were shocked on October 14th when Joel's body surfaced, and a postmortem revealed he died before he entered the water.

Several Weatherfield residents looked concerned as Kit announced Joel’s death was being treated as a murder investigation.

Kit began his investigation by informing both Lauren (Cait Fitton) and Dee-Dee, whose lives Joel tried to ruin, that he has been murdered.

Lauren has a strong motive after Joel tried to kill her unborn baby and frame her for the crime, and he carried out plenty of other violence and abuse against her.

But the first suspects were Ronnie (Vinta Morgan), uncle of Joel’s wronged fiancée Dee-Dee, and bully Mason (Luca Toolan), who has tried to turn his life around recently.