Helen Worth is reportedly being considered for 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Helen Worth could be about to take part in Strictly Come Dancing

The 73-year-old actress has just announced that she will be leaving her role as Gail Platt on ITV1 soap opera 'Coronation Street' in December after 50 years on screen and now bosses of the BBC Latin and ballroom show are said to be interested in offering her a place in this year's lineup, although insiders have warned that it would be a "disaster" if her character is killed off and then she appears on the dancefloor in the same week.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "This really would be a disaster for the show because they want the focus to be on Gail’s big exit, the details of which are being kept under wraps. But it raises the prospect of her potentially featuring in a storyline where she is seen dying of a terminal illness during the week, then popping up on a Saturday night, potentially dancing as a zombie on Strictly’s Halloween special. Not a good look.

It was recently reported that Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts is also in talks to join the upcoming series and if Helen does take part, she will join a long list of her 'Corrie' co-stars who have taken part in the competition shortly after quitting the soap.

Tina O'Brien - who plays Helen's on-screen daughter Sarah - appeared on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2010 before making her comeback to the cobbles in 2014, whilst Natalie Gumde reached the final in 2013, just months after her on-screen alter-ego Kirsty Soames was sent to prison for physically abusing her then-husband Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

In 2022, former Hear'Say singer Kym Marsh - who played Michelle Connor on 'Coronation Street' - competed in 'Strictly' after she had left the soap behind and began working for the BBC on 'Morning Live', whilst Ellie Leach was crowned champion in 2023 just months after she left the role of Faye Windass.