Coronation Street's Adam Hussain has landed a role in a horror feature film after departing the ITV soap.

The 24-year-old actor departed Weatherfield on Wednesday (27.08.25) night's episode after portraying the son of shopkeeper Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), Aadi Alahan, since 2020.

And, while he has left the cobbles to "spread my wings", the door has been left open for his return as Aadi hasn't been killed off.

He told The Mirror: "My life has changed for the better since I joined Corrie and it has been such an honour to be part of the amazing cast.

“I joined during the COVID pandemic, which was a weird and surreal time to take on a new character. I’ve loved playing Aadi, I have made good friends on the set, and I am going to miss Corrie dearly.

“But I am going to be 25 in October, and I felt it was the right time to leave. It was my decision, and the producers were so understanding.

“I want to spread my wings a little, go out in the big world and see what else I can do. I am really excited as I’ve got a new role in a horror feature film. I can’t say too much yet, but I am looking forward to it.

“I feel lucky as I’ve also been to lots of other auditions since I finished filming my Corrie scenes in June, and I’ve filmed a part in a short film, Spice For Life, too. We are sending it off to film festivals at the moment. It’s an exploration of cultures coming together.”

He added: “It’s very relieving to know I can always return whenever I want to.

“And they’ve told me the door will always be left open if I ever want to come back. My friends on set were gutted when I first told them, but they also understood. They now have high aspirations about what I am going to get up to in the coming years!”

During his time on the soap, his character resorted to insurance fraud by staging a robbery while struggling to run his dad Dev's shop.

Then, a party he hosted saw his LSD-laced drink accidentally consumed by Lauren Bolton, causing a traumatic hallucination and hospitalisation.

The guilt from the ordeal saw Aadi turn to alcohol.

Dev subsequently managed to persuade Aadi to move to India to join cousin Vikram for a fresh start, and in his emotional final scene, he was seen with Dev and Mary at the Bistro before bidding farewell.

Addressing his departure in April, Adam wrote on Instagram: "I guess the secrets out now! As some of you may have heard, I will be leaving Coronation Street for new pastures.

"Over the 5 years I’ve spent there I have learned so much about the world and the industry and now feel I am ready to spread my wings a little. I have made friends that will last a lifetime and will surely miss such a special family!

"This isn’t a farewell for Aadi however, more like a see you later!

"I’m excited to see what the future brings! Thank you @coronationstreet @itv for giving me such a privilege of portraying this character for you. Until next time!"