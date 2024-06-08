Mollie Gallagher has been diagnosed with ADHD.

The 26-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Nina Lucas on the ITV1 soap opera 'Coronation Street' - took to social media on Friday (07.06.24) evening to reveal that she had recently been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, meaning that she has differences in brain development and brain activity that affect attention.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’ve just recently been diagnosed after knowing for years and I’m just finally happy that everything makes sense now.”

The soap star did not elaborate any further on the news, but in 2023 when she was taking part in 'Dancing On Ice', she revealed just how tricky it was to train for the competition and concentrate on filming for the serial as well.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I love being busy. It's [difficult] when you’re up north and you can’t find a rink!"

Fellow soap star Carley Stenson - who previously played Steph Cunningham on 'Hollyoaks' -was also taking part in 'Dancing On Ice' at the timeshe could undertand Mollie's dilemma.

Carley added of Mollie's gruelling schedule: "I don’t know how Mollie’s been doing it. She's doing 12hr days filming and trying to skate. And then finding a rink to try and skate ... Finding a rink, finding the hours to fit, and you’re only allowed to do two hours a day. You feel like you only, mind the pun, find your beat after an hour, and then you’ve only got an hour left."

Mollie joined 'Coronation Street' in 2019 as the long-lost niece of established character Roy Cropper, and won the award Serial Drama Performance at the NTAs in 2021 following a harrowing boyfriend that had seen her boyfriend Seb die after sustaining injuries in an attack.