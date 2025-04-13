Jack P Shepherd admits he is unlikely to ever do 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Jack P Shepherd can't do BBC's 'Strictly Come Dancing' due to his contract with ITV

The 'Coronation Street' – who plays David Platt - is not allowed to sign up for the BBC One Latin and ballroom show due to his contract with rival broadcaster ITV - and he has no plans of leaving the cobbles.

He told The Sun's TV Mag: "Because Strictly Come Dancing is on the BBC, I’d have to leave Corrie, which I have no plans to do.

“I love everybody at Corrie. I’ve known these people for so long, and if you’re well-loved that’s a big thing.

"I think in any job, you have to really get on with the people that you spend half your life with.

"You have to take something from your job and if you don’t, you have to get out.

"I’ve been lucky enough that I’ve been in a family that has always been strong in characters and the actors that are involved."

Jack – who is currently in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house - recently celebrated 25 years at ‘Corrie’ and would love to be on the show for as long as it’s on screens.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I’ve just celebrated 25 years on Corrie and I don’t see myself going anywhere.

"I think it's not unusual for one of these flagship shows, like Big Brother, the jungle, Dancing On Ice, to have a face from Corrie.

They usually have one from Corrie or one from Emmerdale. Alan’s [Halsall] just done the jungle and Sam[Aston] did Dancing On Ice. So yeah, I suppose it's just my turn I think. But I’m not going anywhere. I think as long as they'll still write for the character and they like the Platts, yeah, I'll stay. I like it too much."