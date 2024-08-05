Richard Fleeshman and Celinde Schoenmaker are expecting their first child together.

Richard Fleeshman and Celinde Schoemaker are expecting their first baby together

The 35-year-old actor - who is best known to TV audiences for playing Craig Harris on 'Coronation Street' in the early 2000s - is currently engaged to West End star Celinde, also 35, and she took to social media on Sunday (04.08.24) to reveal the news.

She wrote on Instagram: "We’ve not met you yet, but never been more in love.

"I don’t think Luna (the couple’s beloved pet cat) realizes she’s not gonna be the cutest in the household for much longer. @rfleeshman so many new adventures ahead."

Richard commented with a string of heart emojis underneath the post, and several other famous faces were quick to send their congratulatory messages.

Former 'Love Island' host Laura Whitmore wrote: "Congrats guys!!” and 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' winner Giovanna Fletcher - who is also known for her marriage to McFly star Tom Fletcher - wrote: "I love this for you all!!! Xxxxxxx"

Giovanna's sister-in-law and influencer Carrie Hope Flecther - who used to appear in West End musicals but now creates content around being a parent since giving birth to Mabel Hope earlier this year - claimed that being a mother would "suit" her former 'Les Miserables' co-star "so well" as she sent her well-wishes.

She said: "What a journey you’re about to embark upon! Motherhood already suits you so well. "

Former 'X Factor' contestant and musical theatre actress Lucie Jones wrote: "Congratulations lovely", and 'EastEnders' actor Bradley Jaden - who is also known for treading the boards - left a string of love heart eye emojis.

Since departing the ITV1 soap opera in 2006, Richard - who is the son of former 'Brookside' actress Sue Jenkins and director David Fleeshman - has carved out a career in musical theatre himself, having starred in shows such as 'Ghost' and 'Legally Blonde', but was also recently back on screen in an episode of 'Death in Paradise'.

Celinde - who met Richard in 2018 - made her name in West End theatre, having relocated from her native Holland in 2013 to play Fantine in 'Les Miserables' and then went on to star as Christine Daae in 'The Phantom of the Opera'.