Matt Baker 'wouldn’t change a thing' about his dyslexia

The ‘Countryfile’ presenter, 47, has lived with the condition since he was a young child, and while his dyslexia has presented its challenges, Matt has an inspiring outlook on the disability.

Speaking with the Daily Mirror newspaper about his dyslexia, he said: “I wouldn’t change a thing.

“Being neurodivergent means you think differently. You keep telling yourself, ‘I’m ready for this. And you can. Dyslexia has taught me you can achieve anything.”

Matt added he has learned to live with his dyslexia, which can still pose some challenges to him in his TV career.

He explained: “When somebody throws a name in front of you on live TV, you have to read it. But I just read what I think it says and hit it with confidence.”

Even so, Matt admitted living with dyslexia wasn’t always easy.

He said: “I don’t know what it’s like to not have dyslexia. When I was younger, I’ve never been more terrified than I was when asked to read aloud.”

Due to his dyslexia, Matt prefers to work with his hands as “reading isn’t really [his] thing”.

He said: “I’m very practical because I’m dyslexic. Reading isn’t really my thing. I prefer making things and painting.”

Matt is returning to screens for the More4 programme ‘Matt Baker’s British Isles’, which will celebrate the UK’s landscapes and the people who shape them.

Looking at the show - which will air on 3 June 2025 - the TV star teased it would be one of his biggest and most personal series.

He said: “I’ve had many adventures around the UK and the world. I’ve met incredible people in amazing places.

“It’s the culmination of my experiences. It’s a real reminder of the foundations that make Britain great and of what you can do if you set your mind to something.”

In ‘Matt Baker’s British Isles’, the presenter travelled from the Scottish Highlands to the white cliffs of Kent, discovering the land’s rich history and the quiet heroism of everyday people.

Matt said: “People help others every day in our fast-paced world. It was important for me to include what they do and how they dedicate their time to it. It’s what they deserve.”