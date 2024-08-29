Craig Revel Horwood believes 'Strictly Come Dancing' can "rise above" its recent struggles.

Craig Revel Horwood believes the show can re-establish its reputation

The 59-year-old TV star is convinced that the BBC show can bounce back from the high-profile exits of professional dancers Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice.

Craig - who appears on the 'Strictly Come Dancing' judging panel - told Woman's Weekly magazine: "I think the show can rise above what has happened, I really do.

"It has a certain verve and people would be so sad if this was to mean the show didn't continue. I always look forward to a new series. I've become part of the furniture in a way."

Similarly, Janette Manrara recently insisted that it would be "really sad" if 'Strictly Come Dancing' was "destroyed" by scandal.

The 40-year-old professional dancer - who is married to fellow professional Aljaz Skorjanec - fears that the recent allegations of bullying and abusive behaviour towards some celebrity contestants from their partners will overshadow the "20 years of happiness" that the Latin and ballroom programme has brought to viewers.

She told Fabulous magazine: "It would really be sad if a couple of incidents destroy the 20 years of happiness that 'Strictly’s brought. All of my [celebrity] partners and I are still really good friends. Aljaz is still really great friends with his partners.

"There are a gazillion stories of all the happiness that 'Strictly' has brought, not just to the contestants but to the fans, too. They’ve been posting on social media saying: ‘Oh, I really hope the show carries on.’ And it will carry on, because it brings so much joy to people."