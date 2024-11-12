Craig Revel Horwood believes Tasha Ghouri and Chris McCausland are 'Strictly Come Dancing' finalists.

Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood has predicted two names as finalists

The 59-year-old star - who is the longest-serving judge on the hit BBC show - has praised the deaf 'Love Island' alumni and the blind comedian for their "incredible" respective routines each week, and says their journey to lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy is looking likely.

He told Closer magazine: "Well, Tasha is absolutely amazing. Every dance she's done has been incredible - whether she'll win or not is another thing.

"But I think Chris is doing really well, too. Very surprising. I didn't think he would have as much rhythm as he has, and he's great.

"I think he'll be a finalist, I think Tasha will be a finalist."

Former Olympian turned 'Gladiator' star Montell Douglas, 38, has also become one to watch for Craig, who has been impressed by her routines with her pro Johannes Radebe.

The judge added: "I love Montell, as well. She's wonderful."

Saturday night (09.11.24) saw Tasha and her dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec, 34, top the leaderboard after their Quickstep to Mariah Carey's 'Fantasy' wowed the judges and earned 37 points out of 40.

Meanwhile, Chris, 47, and his pro dancer Dianne Buswell, 35, delivered a poignant Couples' Choice routine to 'Instant Karma' by John Lennon.

They came sixth with 33 points, while the routine impressed the judges by imitating blindness.

At one point, Chris covered Dianne's eyes with his hands as the studio ballroom turned to darkness.

When the lights flicked back on, Chris was seen spinning her around on his shoulders as pyrotechnics sparkled behind him.

On the night, Craig described it as "absolutely spectacular".

Head Judge Shirley Ballas, 64, said he comes out every week "with [his] heart on [his] sleeve, and [he] give[s] us 100 per cent".

Speaking on this year's competition, Craig added to Closer: "Every year surprises me.You always think: 'Oh, it'll never be as good as last year,' but it's the casting that really makes it.

"Everyone's main ambition is to get to Blackpool. Once they've got to Blackpool, their main ambition is to win it because they think they can.

"They get hungrier, and then the competition really hots up."