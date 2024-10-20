Craig Revel Horwood believes the 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestants are "very happy" to have chaperones.

Craig Revel Horwood loves appearing on the BBC show

The BBC introduced new duty-of-care measures for the current series, and Craig believes they've already had a positive impact on the show.

The 59-year-old TV star - who serves as a judge on 'Strictly Come Dancing' - told 'Good Morning Britain': "It seems to be working.

"We have that in the theatre all the time - when I was in 'Annie' we always had chaperones.

"They're always there to look after people if you've got a problem or if there's something that doesn't feel quite right, you can go to someone and there's someone to witness and go through it all.

"I think it's working really, really well.

"We've got a very happy company and they're a lot of fun which people can tell when they watch it on the telly."

Craig is the longest-serving member of the 'Strictly' judging panel, and he doesn't have any intention of quitting the TV show anytime soon.

Speaking about his future plans, Craig shared: "I do want to stay.

"It's the best Saturday ever, I love it. I get a front row seat to the best show ever. For me, it's irreplaceable."

Craig is loving the new series of 'Strictly', and he's revealed who has impressed him so far.

He said: "I am loving the cast.

"I think Chris [McCausland] is fantastic - I absolutely love his sense of humour, he answers me back the most. He's brilliant.

"Tasha [Ghouri] is fantastic, absolutely gorgeous dancer.

"There's people coming up, namely a footballer darling. It didn't start particularly well but Paul [Merson] has come through and treating it really seriously. It's wonderful because it's what the show is about."