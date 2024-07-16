A fourth TV biopic about former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is in the works.

Lesley Manville is expected to play Margaret Thatcher in a new TV biopic

'The Crown' star Lesley Manville - who played Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama, and portrayed Thatcher in 2009 Channel 4 docu-drama 'The Queen' - is expected to portray the late politician again in the as-yet unnamed programme, which will feature various eras of her life in different episodes.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: "This is a high-class production that would comprehensively examine Maggie’s rise and fall in politics.

"It’s already being talked about as being a replacement for The Crown because, similar to The Queen’s depiction in the Netflix show, it combines her private life with that of statecraft.

"It’s yet to be snapped up by a channel or streamer so expect a bidding war to break out before it reaches our screens.

"There’s a very real hunger for all things Thatcher just now.

"She’s a fascinating figure and the feeling is that enough time has elapsed since she was PM to enable writers to depict her more objectively."

Last month, it was revealed three Thatcher biopics were in the works.

Channel 4 is making 'Brian and Margaret', focusing on the relationship between journalist Brian Walden and Thatcher, who was Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990.

Dame Harriet Walter is expected to play the Iron Lady in the programme.

What's more, Mammoth Screen is said to be working on a show about her, while another project is said to have the backing of a "top writer".

It is thought both could be picked up by streamers.

A source previously told the publication: "This is just the latest in a growing number of dramas with the same subject matter which are being made by TV rivals.

"Things are becoming so competitive they are making direct bids to outdo one another with essentially the same stories.

"Prime Video and Netflix have both made dramas about Prince Andrew’s car crash Newsnight interview, while the BBC and Sky are both making shows about the Lockerbie terrorist bombing.

"But never before have three biopics been in development at the same time. All three shows can’t escape being compared to one another.”