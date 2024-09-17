'Daddy Issues' has been commissioned for a second series.

Aimee Lou Wood will return for another series of Daddy Issues

The hit sitcom - which stars David Morrissey and Aimee Lou Wood as a father-daughter duo Gemma and Malcolm brought together when she needed support after an unexpected pregnancy - will be returning for another run after its launch on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, commented: "We’re delighted to play midwife to a second series of 'Daddy Issues'.

"Danielle Ward’s razor sharp scripts and the dream pairing of Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey have struck a chord with viewers and we can’t wait to see Gemma and Malcolm take the first steps on their parenting/grand-parenting journey.”

The first series - which is set in Stockport - ended with Gemma going into labour at Rita's (Sarah Hadland) salon, before giving birth to baby daughter Sadie with her friends Cherry (Taj Atwal) and Xander (Arian Nik) by her side.

Malcolm rushed to make it to the hospital in time with toxic friend Derek (David Flynn) in tow, but the BBC has teased that "a face from the past could change everything for them".

Writer Danielle Ward said: "A second series? And I’ve found out by reading this press release? Unbelievable.

"I’m thrilled to be writing for Aimee and David (and the rest of this fabulous cast) again. I love the Moscrips and can’t wait to crack on with their continuing adventures.

"Sure a bit of a break would be nice but my hair will grow back, right?"

'Sex Education' star Amiee Lou described the show as "the most fun she's ever had on a job", and admitted she "can't wait to do it again".

David added: "I’m delighted to be doing another series of 'Daddy Issues'.

"Working with Aimee was a dream, and Danielle’s writing is so funny and heartwarming! Can’t wait!"