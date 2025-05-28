Daddy Pig broke down in tears as he showed his “perfect” new piglet Evie to the world.

Daddy Pig became teary-eyed as he showed off his new piglet Evie

Beloved 'Peppa Pig' matriarch Mummy Pig welcomed baby Evie into the world on May 20 at 5:34am, and Daddy Pig has now gushed about Peppa’s little sister.

During an appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’, he said: “It's been a tiring and completely amazing few days. Everything went well, and Mummy Pig has been incredible. Peppa and George were so excited to meet their new little sister.”

Mummy Pig added Peppa and her brother George “could hardly contain themselves” following the birth of Evie.

She added: “‘But they were so gentle and sweet too. Evie did a little laugh when she saw them, didn’t she? Daddy Pig?”

A teary-eyed Daddy Pig replied: “‘How could I forget? Sorry, that’s me. Off again.”

Mummy Pig said: ‘It’s been quite an emotional week!”

Daddy Pig then took the ‘Good Morning Britain’ crew to meet Evie over FaceTime, which became slightly chaotic when four-year-old Peppa ended up holding the phone, resulting in a close-up of her face as she struggled to manage the call.

Mummy Pig then revealed why she and Daddy Pig picked the name Evie for their little piglet, and explained they wanted to pick something from their family history.

Mummy Pig explained: “Peppa had more than a few ideas for a while, she just wanted to call her baby forever. But we’ve decided to name her after my great aunt Evie.

“I think right now we’re just excited to be home, aren’t we?”

Daddy Pig added the family was looking forward to spending time together after an eventful week.

He said: “George and Peppa are excited to play with Evie.”

When asked about what advice they could give to new parents, Mummy Pig shared: “Trust your instinct and enjoy every moment.”

Daddy Pig added: “Always keep a spare nappy or so nearby. And don't let your four-year-old loose on live television!”

As well as Evie’s first TV appearance, the family also revealed Peppa will be releasing a new album, ‘Peppa Meets the Baby: The Album’ on Friday (30.05.25), which will coincide with the ‘Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience’.