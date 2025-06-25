Daisy Campbell has joined the cast of Casualty.

The 21-year-old actress was axed from her role as Amelia Spencer on the ITV soap Emmerdale in 2024 after 13 years on the show but will return to the small screen in an episode of the BBC's medical serial on Saturday (28.06.25).

Daisy will play the guest character of Georgina Birch in the programme but details about her alter ego and plot are being kept under wraps until the episode airs this weekend.

The actress was axed from Emmerdale after Amelia was left without any family connections in the village and she admits that she didn't depart the show by choice.

Daisy, who was just seven years old when she was cast in the programme, told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It wasn't my choice to leave Emmerdale and it was a shock at first.

"Being in Emmerdale is all I have ever known.

"I've spent the whole of my childhood growing up in the soap and it felt daunting."

Campbell found it emotional filming her final scenes on Emmerdale but admits that she felt "at peace" once her exit played out last December.

She told RadioTimes.com: "It was so sad, I was dreading those last two weeks because I hate crying in front of people if it's not for a scene. It was really, really emotional.

"[In] my second week [of filming] I felt like I had the first week to grieve and in my second week I was like, 'Okay I need to go now'...

"[It was] a whirlwind of emotions, it can be kind of exhausting because one minute you're up and one minute you're down but I feel better now, I feel at peace."

Emmerdale bosses explained to Daisy that they had run out of storylines for her character and she "totally" understood their reasoning.

She said: "Once they [the producers] explained, I totally got it.

"There is nowhere to take Amelia and I understand that.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been in the soap for 13 years and to have been handed so many opportunities at such a young age."