Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper’s new paranormal comedy series will air on BBC Two.

Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper NightWatch

NightWatch sees the siblings, who are best known for starring in the corporation's mockumentary sitcom This Country, sleepover in some of the most haunted places in the country, and Daisy May and Charlie's mission is to stay from dusk till dawn.

They said in a joint statement: "We’ve both had a brush with the paranormal, and really do love the concept of life after death, so we thought this could be the perfect way to prove to the world that we’re not delusional.

"It will be a miracle if we both come out alive and well.”

From centuries-old castles to abandoned Victorian prisons, each episode begins with a tour from the building custodian, who will reveal all the spooky stories and chilling incidents reported at the location over the years.

In the first episode of NightWatch, Daisy, 39, and Charlie, 36, will be exploring the abandoned HM Prison Gloucester, and spend a long night shut in a small cell.

Later on in the six-part series, the award-winning duo visit a historic castle in Northumberland, an old pub frequented by highwaymen in Cannock Chase, Staffordshire bat infested ruins in Herefordshire, a creepy cinema in York, and an isolated bothy in the remote Scottish Highlands.

Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Factual Entertainment and Events, said: “We are really looking forward to spending the night with Daisy May and Charlie Cooper in some of the UK’s spookiest places.”

Lisa Clark, Executive Producer, added: “Working with Daisy May and Charlie in some of the spookiest buildings in the UK was terrifying – but also a lot of fun.”

Each episode of NightWatch - which runs for 30 minutes - is made by Daisy May and Charlie’s production company, So Humble.

The BBC is yet to announce an air date for NightWatch.