Daisy May Cooper will "wait until the ghost of her dreams" arrives to explore her fantasies.

Daisy May Cooper accidentally joined a Zoom call for swingers

The 38-year-old actress has revealed that she wanted to explore magic during the COVID-19 lockdown but accidentally got involved with a "pair of swingers" when she signed up for a virtual class on Zoom.

Writing in her new memoir 'Hexy B****', she said: "My brain went into reverse trust as realisation dawned. Brian and Karen were swingers or doggers, or maybe both...

"If I’d wanted a threesome, I wouldn’t have feigned an elaborate interest in witchcraft — easier to put a call out on Stroud Swingers. I’ll just wait until the ghost of my dreams knocks on my door. Just like everything in the paranormal world, I remain ope.."

Meanwhile, the 'This Country' star - who has appeared on the likes of 'Taskmaster', 'Never Mind The Buzzcocks' and 'Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' over the years - has insisted she wouldn't be a good fit for the ITV chat show 'Loose Women' because of how she truly speaks her mind.

She told Closer magazine: "I'd just get f****** cancelled, I think. It'd be the quickest cancellation ever! I'd be on there for 20 seconds."

Daisy - who has kids Pip, five, and Jack, three, with her ex-husband Will Weston as well as Benji, four months, with partner Anthony Huggins - also admitted despite all her TV successes, her kids aren't impressed by her fame.

She said: "It's funny, because I'm such a narcissist, I'll try to sit Pip down to go, 'Let's watch me on The Masked Singer'. And she'll just say, 'No, I hate it.'

"Unless we go to Legoland and then they give me a deal on those queue-jumping passes. That's the only time she appreciates me."