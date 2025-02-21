Daisy May Cooper was able to navigate her divorce thanks to Mumsnet.

Daisy May Cooper reveals Mumsnet advice helped her through divorce

The 38-year-old actress - who split from her ex-husband Will Weston in July 2021 after two years together - turned to the online forum for advice once her marriage broke down during the Covid pandemic, and she has credited the women who replied for "saving [her]".

Speaking about her new BBC series ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’ during an appearance on Olivia Attwood’s podcast ‘So Wrong It’s Right’, Daisy said: “The new series is more intense and people may hate it ... the name comes from Mumsnet. It was during lockdown and I was at my lowest and my marriage was breaking down and I didn't know where to turn.

“I posted anonymously and had all these women, I will never know who they are and they won't know they've helped me, but they gave me the most amazing advice and they f****** saved me.”

Daisy admitted her new show was an "ode" to the users of Mumsnet, who were there for her during her marriage breakdown.

She continued: “Their reassurance saved me, honestly, and I suppose, ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’ is my ode to them.”

The ‘This Country’ star - who has daughter Pip, five, and three-year-old son Jack with ex-husband Will, as well as eight-month-old son Benji with her boyfriend Anthony Huggins - stays away from her children’s schools because she has not owned a phone for the past two years.

She said: “Because of work I don't do the school gate stuff - my ex-husband, who has been brilliant, he does all of that. So, I don't have to do any of it, and I tell you what, it is absolutely brilliant. I don't get any PTA emails, I'm not in any WhatsApp groups because I haven't owned a phone for like two years [because] of my crippling anxiety and WhatsApp was just literally sending me over the edge.

“Social media was just awful, so everything goes to my partner's phone and he just tells me.”