Daisy May Cooper thinks schools should teach 'EastEnders' rather than Shakespeare.

Daisy May Cooper thinks schools should teach EastEnders rather than Shakespeare

The 38-year-old actress - who obtained BAFTA Award-winning success with her sitcom 'This Country' - found it "so depressing" at school to study the 'Romeo and Juliet' playwright, and believes that soap operas should be put on the curriculum instead.

Speaking on 'The Mo Gilligan Podcast', she explained: "It’s the equivalent of going 600 years into the future and making everybody at drama school there do old 'EastEnders' episodes.

“Then talking at length at secondary school about the meaning of Pat Butcher’s character.

“It’s the f******same, move on.

“He’s f******dead.

“It’s so depressing.

“We did Shakespeare (at school) and I didn’t know what I was saying.

“Why are we still going on about Shakespeare?"

Meanwhile, the former 'Masked Singer' star went to drama school with 'Wicked' actress Cynthia Erivo and admired the way her former classmate would not take any criticism from her teachers.

She added: "Cynthia Erivo was in my class and for somebody like me, I absorbed negativity like a f***ing sponge, just everything went in, and she was amazing.

"If a teacher had a go at her and said she was a s**t actress she would just go, ‘F*** you’ and I wish that I had that."

Daisy - who has daughter Pip, five, and three-year-old son Jack with ex-husband Will Weston, as well as eight-month-old son Benji with her boyfriend Anthony Huggins - recently launched her new BBC sitcom 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' and revealed that she took inspiration from Mumsnet for the material.

Speaking on Olivia Attwood’s podcast ‘So Wrong It’s Right, she said: "The new series is more intense and people may hate it ... the name comes from Mumsnet. It was during lockdown and I was at my lowest and my marriage was breaking down and I didn't know where to turn.

“I posted anonymously and had all these women, I will never know who they are and they won't know they've helped me, but they gave me the most amazing advice and they f****** saved me.”