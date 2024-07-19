Daisy May Cooper is taking a break from her role as team captain on ‘Never Mind the Buzzcocks’ after becoming a mum for the third time.

The comic and actress, 37, whose son Benji arrived early last month, had been due to return to the job when the music quiz show returned for a fourth series later this year on Sky Max.

But she’ll now be replaced by comedian Sophie Willan, 36, on the show until Daisy returns for the Christmas Special.

Daisy had taken to Instagram to say she was very grateful to everyone for their “beautiful messages” after the arrival of her baby boy – who she said arrived a “bit earlier than we expected”.

She shared a picture of herself cradling Benji in her arms while still in the hospital along with the message: “Update: ignore the dinner plate sized areola... little Benji is doing brilliantly.

“Thank you so much for all your beautiful messages xx.”

She said on when Benji arrived in June alongside a video of them in a neonatal intensive care unit: “You came a bit earlier than we expected and gave me the worst post op constipation that I nearly had to phone the Samaritans but my god you are perfect.

“I cannot thank @deliverysuitegrh enough. The way you looked after us through such a scary time was above and beyond.

“You are all superstars. I am so blessed. Welcome to the world little Benji, ya nutter Born 06/06/24.”

Daisy was seen in her video being pushed by a nurse into the neonatal unit where she broke down in tears when she saw her child, and was seen crying: “Hi bubba” as she reached into his incubator to touch her boy.

Benji is Daisy’s first child with her boyfriend Anthony Huggins, and she has her other two children – daughter Pip, six, and four-year-old son Jack – with her former long-term partner Will Weston, from whom she split in 2021.

The new series of ‘Never Mind the Buzzcocks’ will see comic Greg Davies, 56, return as host with team captains Noel Fielding, 51, and regular panellist Jamali Maddix, 33, also set for a comeback.