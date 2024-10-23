Daisy May Cooper is certain she'd be "cancelled" in a matter of seconds if she joined 'Loose Women'.

The 'This Country' star - who has appeared on the likes of 'Taskmaster', 'Never Mind The Buzzcocks' and 'Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' over the years - has insisted she wouldn't be a good fit for the ITV daytime panel show.

She told Closer magazine: "I'd just get f****** cancelled, I think. It'd be the quickest cancellation ever! I'd be on there for 20 seconds!"

If the 38-year-old actress did decide to join the panel one day, she'd be in good company after Denise Welch helped transform her life.

Recalling how the former soap star convinced her to stop drinking, she admitted: "She said to me, 'It will be the f****** making of you. You will just be so much happier.' And it really is."

Daisy took Denise's advice, and she revealed it had a profound impact on her day to day life.

She added: "It's the best thing I've ever done. I'm like a f****** raccoon let loose in a garage if I have a drink.

"I'm just horrible. I'm just all over the place. When I stopped drinking, it's like 99 percent of my problems just completely vanished."

The mother-of-three - who has kids Pip, Five, Jack, three, and baby boy Benji - admitted despite all her TV successes, her kids aren't impressed by her fame.

She said: "It's funny, because I'm such a narcissist, I'll try to sit Pip down to go, 'Let's watch me on The Masked Singer'. And she'll just say, 'No, I hate it.'

"Unless we go to Legoland and then they give me a deal on those queue-jumping passes. That's the only time she appreciates me."

And Daisy insisted she "never, ever" gets stopped when she's at home in the Cotswolds, where she grew up.

She quipped: "And if I do it will be someone from school being like, 'You're the girl that p***** herself in PE.' "