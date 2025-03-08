Daisy May Cooper's weight loss caused problems for Am I Being Unreasonable? season two

Daisy May Cooper's 10-stone weight loss and lip filler treatment caused problems for season two of 'Am I Being Unreasonable?'

The 38-year-old actress reprises her role as Nic in the second series of the BBC comedy but admitted her physical transformation caused issues as season two is supposed to pick up immediately after season one, which aired three years ago.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', she explained: "Series one is meant to be 30 seconds before series two and in that 30 seconds I've lost about 10 stone and had my lips done.

"I saw the rushes and I said to the BBC, 'God, we're going to have a disclaimer at the beginning saying - Daisy has had her lips done, go with it and please don't judge'."

Meanwhile, Daisy previously revealed she has been slammed for her weight loss, with people telling her she is no longer funny since dropping 10 stone.

Speaking on the BBC 'How To Be In The Spotlight', she said: "I'm so for body positivity but when I was at my biggest I was at my most miserable and I had a massive food addiction.

"I wasn't healthy. I couldn't breathe when I was walking up the stairs. I was so unhappy.

"And I've had some messages like, 'Well, now you've lost the weight you're not funny any more'.

"What the f***? Why do women have to be f****** fat to be funny? That makes me so angry. I champion anybody. I think everybody should be happy with their body. But I wasn't."

'Am I Being Unreasonable' is a surreal comedy following two women who enjoy a fun-loving life, before things begin to turn pear-shaped.