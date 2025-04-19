Daley Thompson and Tiffany Pollard clashed on 'Late and Live' after his 'Celebrity Big Brother' eviction.

Daley Thompson's clash with Tiffany Pollard

The 66-year-old sportsman - who won the decathlon gold medal at the Olympic Games in 1980 and 1984 - lost out to Patsy Palmer in the public vote and left the house on Friday (18.04.25).

However, during an appearance on 'Late and Live', he became embroiled in a row with former contestant Tiffany, who blasted him as "rotten" after he called her "friendless" during her series of the show.

She shot back: "I don't need your friendship because you might be a good kisser but you need to kiss some tomatoes because you are rotten honey."

However, the pair appeared to laugh off the incident with Tiffany daring Daley to "touch her again" before he laughed and said it was "a promise not a threat".

They ended the exchange with a friendly hug.

Meanwhile, during his first interview after leaving the house, Daley labelled his former housemates "rats" for nominating him.

Daley had received nominations from Patsy, as well as comedienne Donna Preston, former 'Love Island' contestant Chris Hughes and CBBC presenter Angellica Bell.

Speaking to hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu immediately after his eviction, he said: "None of my [nominations] surprised me because they were all rats! I washed up every day, I made tea for everybody every day, I put out all the plates and stuff!

"I didn't have high hopes for all of them in there, but they have been funny, they have been revealing."

However, he insisted he enjoyed his time in the house.

He said: "I'm very well, honestly, it's fantastic in there. If you ever get the chance, you should spend a couple of weeks in there!"

He said: "I would've liked to have stayed longer but I was quite happy come out. Whatever way it went. The problem is, no matter what goes in there, it's you lot out here.

"But I couldn't believe all the cheering!

"It was out of my control, so I would've been happy to come out first or last, I promise you."

Daley's exit follows on from that of politician Michael Fabricant, Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke - who was ejected from the house over his behaviour - and daytime talkshow host Trisha Goddard.