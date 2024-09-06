Dame Arlene Phillips was warned against having a baby in her late forties.

Dame Arlene Phillips was warned against having a baby in her late forties

The 81-year-old choreographer - who has Alana, 45, and 34-year-old Abi with partner Angus Ion - was 47 when she found out she was pregnant with her youngest and while she "never expected" that would be the case, she was able to get through it because of her attitude towards ageing despite what medics had to say.

Speaking on the 'How to be 60' podcast, she told 'Loose Women' anchor Kaye Adams: "Nothing ever made me think about my life and ageing together. I was 36 when I had Alana, and I've been very lucky, because the jobs I've done have allowed me to have a nanny on set, I could have my baby when I needed to feed, whatever I wanted.

"But I'd never thought about age, or being fit, even when I was 47 when I was having Abi and I was told it would be hard to bond with my little daughter because I really was the age of a grandmother and they said therefore I might not be able to understand what it's like.

"So I said 'I remember it very well, and I have been given a gift.

"Having a baby naturally at the age of 47, when I never thought I would get pregnant again, so trust me, I'll bond.'

"I constantly got told that that as a geriatric mother, I should really think about it.

"No one thought it was safe at 47 to have a baby but I didn't feel 47, it didn't occur to me what 47 was, I just thought that this baby was a gift and my body was going to be able to withstand it."

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge insisted - who has continued to work on West End and touring musicals such as 'Guys and Dolls' and 'The Cher Show' in the last few years - admitted that she has always had a "determined" streak and will always go after what she wants in life.

She said: "I am determined...and I don't mean this in a mean or nasty way, but I've always been determined, and if I want something enough I have to work for it.

"I have to work for it, I have to go with it and I have to have my blinkers on and only listen to myself."