Dame Judi Dench and Jay Blades to co-host new travel documentary

The duo first struck up a friendship three years ago and have now signed up for Channel 4's 'Dame Judi Jay: The Odd Couple', a documentary which will see them explore each other's backgrounds and upbringings.

Dame Judi said: “Sometimes if you’re very lucky you get to meet someone and find you’re totally on the same wavelength. What fun I had filming this programme with Jay, sharing memories of our past, both so different, finding we have the same sense of humour. I could have gone on filming for days.”

Jay added: “To learn about a new friend’s past really solidifies the future of your friendship. Going down memory lane with someone dear to you is something I would urge everyone to do. This show has given me memories and a friendship I will cherish forever.”

Judi, 89, and Jay, 54, will uncover secrets from each other’s past, sharing funny and heart-warming stories along the way as they travel around the UK.

According to Channel 4: "This biographical travel show is an intimate portrait of true friendship, whilst also telling the story of class, race and social mobility in Britain through the years."

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor, Channel 4, said: “It’s a real privilege to be afforded a glimpse into the lives of two wonderfully candid and talented people. Sharing the details of their very different journey to success, this film offers an affirming story of how a shared belief in talent, hard-work and fun can lead to lives well-lived, and the most unlikely of friendships.”

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director of Hungry Bear Media, added: “It’s magical to watch two friends, from totally different backgrounds, come together and delve into each other’s lives. This show is full of laughs and raw emotion…and we get see Dame Judi Dench like never before. This is a story of hardship, love, success, failures and friendship. Jay and Judi have a warmth and magnetic appeal that make this completely spellbinding.”