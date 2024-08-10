Dame Judi Dench joked that DJing for a new show was "the highlight of my career".

Dame Judi Dench's new DJ career

In Channel 4's 'Dame Judi Jay: The Odd Couple', the 89-year-old actress joins forces with her pal 'The Repair Shop' star Jay Blades, 54, for an epic road trip and Judi was delighted when Jay showed her how to spin some tunes.

She quipped: "This is the highlight of my career."

When Jay said she could try out a new career as a DJ, she replied: "No, I’m the JD — and I’ve learned it all now, the timing, and all the buttons."

She also spent time on a market stall, selling plantains.

She told shoppers: "I hope it’s not the last time I get to do this because I quite like it. Do I think I’ve got a future as a plantain seller? Yes, definitely. I love this job.

"I’m a person who can’t see very well. I am very uneasy about things that haven’t been written, but I wouldn’t have missed this for anything."

Judi and Jay first struck up a friendship three years ago and the documentary sees them explore each other's backgrounds and upbringings.

Judi said: “Sometimes if you’re very lucky you get to meet someone and find you’re totally on the same wavelength. What fun I had filming this programme with Jay, sharing memories of our past, both so different, finding we have the same sense of humour. I could have gone on filming for days.”

Jay added: “To learn about a new friend’s past really solidifies the future of your friendship. Going down memory lane with someone dear to you is something I would urge everyone to do. This show has given me memories and a friendship I will cherish forever.”

According to Channel 4: "This biographical travel show is an intimate portrait of true friendship, whilst also telling the story of class, race and social mobility in Britain through the years."

'Dame Judi Jay: The Odd Couple will air on Channel 4 on August 18 at 9pm.