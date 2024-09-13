Dame Prue Leith's husband wishes he'd have married Dame Mary Berry instead.

The 84-year-old TV cook has revealed how her husband John Playfair is so exasperated by their home being a "cake-free zone" due to the pair needing to lose weight that he jokes about starting a relationship with her judging predecessor on 'The Great British Bake Off'.

Prue is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: "I so seldom make cakes. The fact is, we're both too fat. So, I don't make cakes because it's not good for us.

"My husband constantly says, 'I wish I'd married Mary Berry'."

The South African star explained that her baking is not as good as people would think despite her role on the Channel 4 show and that she is a better "cook".

Prue said: "I am far more a cook than a baker. I make a good cake, but I would not be winning 'Bake Off'."

The cook took over from Berry on 'The Great British Bake Off' when the show moved to Channel 4 in 2017 and revealed that she only eats morsels of cake and avoids breakfast and lunch when filming episodes of the programme to ensure she doesn't put on the pounds.

Speaking on the 'Crazy Sexy Food' podcast, she said: "It’s not a problem, because if you think about it even if there are 12 bakers in there and we’re judging the showstopper if I’m clever and I can get a teaspoon that gets a bit of icing, a bit of filling and a bit of cake, it’s only a teaspoon, so it’s 12 teaspoons.

"If you do that twice in the first day when we do the first two challenges and then once on the next day it’s not that much. But I don’t eat breakfast and I don’t eat lunch so basically I get my calories from the cake."