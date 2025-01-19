Dan Edgar has "knocked partying on the head" as a result of his 'Dancing On Ice' training.

Dan Edgar is taking part in Dancing On Ice

The 'Only Way is Essex' star is competing in the skating competition with professional Vanessa James and he admitted their two-hour daily practice sessions have proven to be a "detox" as he has overhauled his lifestyle in order to be in good shape.

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “It’s made me clean up my lifestyle a bit without even thinking about it. I’ve knocked the partying on the head.

“I’ll have a Peroni or two but no mad nights out. I used to stay up until way past midnight and now I’m asleep by 11pm so my routine has got a lot better.

“My legs have got a lot stronger, too — my calves and quads feel bigger so it’s been a good training plan for me.”

Dan has had his first-ever spray tan ahead of getting on the ice on TV for the first time on Sunday (19.01.24).

He said: “I was told by make-up I really should have one. I’m standing there this week with a fake bake and this stupid little hat on thinking, ‘What am I doing?’. I know I’m from Essex but I’ve never had one.

“I’ve never had Botox or anything else. The tan is my only 'Dancing On Ice' beauty preparation.”

The 34-year-old star admitted he is hugely out of his "comfort zone" with the show because he isn't a natural mover.

He said: “It’s the most out of my comfort zone I’ve ever been.

“There are pressures because it’s a massive show and it’s a rollercoaster but I’ve loved every minute of it since day one.

“On 'Towie' I’m just having a laugh with my mates most of the time — and it’s not live TV.

“I’m a terrible dancer and not a performer in normal life. I’ll give it a two-step max in a nightclub, if you know what I mean.

“I’m no John Travolta — never out there in the middle of the dance floor throwing moves.”

But he is hoping some of his pals come and see him in action - even though he expects them to laugh at him.

He said: “I think a lot of the boys will have a right laugh come Sunday, not just with the dancing but with all the sequins and sparkles and the see-through vests.”