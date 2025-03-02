Dan Edgar has become the seventh celebrity to be eliminated from ‘Dancing on Ice’.

His exit on Sunday (02.03.25) night’s results show on ITV leaves Anton Ferdinand, Michaela Strachan and Sam Aston as the show's finalists.

‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star Dan, 33, lost out in the skate-off against Ferdinand, 39, during Sunday’s episode of the competition.

Michaela, 57, and Sam, 30, secured their spots in the final alongside Ferdinand, following weeks of eliminations that saw contestants including Mollie Pearce, 27, Charlie Brooks, 42, and Chris Taylor, 33, exit the show.

Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave, 62, was eliminated in the third week, while reality star Ferne McCann, 33, left in the second.

The first celebrity to be eliminated from the series was ‘Hollyoaks’ actress Chelsee Healey, 35.

During Sunday’s episode, judge Christopher Dean, 65, caused a stir when he appeared to swear on air while giving feedback to Sam after his solo performance to Queen’s ‘I Want to Break Free’.

Sam and his partner, Molly, impressed the judges with three perfect 10s from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse and Christopher, while former skater judge Jayne Torvill awarded a 9.5.

When asked to reveal his score for Sam’s solo challenge, Christopher hesitated before appearing to exclaim: “Oh, f****** heck, I forgot to put that in.”

He later explained his reaction, saying: “I got so excited with your performance that I forgot to give you a mark.”

ITV issued an apology for the slip, but viewers quickly reacted online.

One user posted: “Did Christopher Dean just drop an F bomb? #DancingOnIce.”

Another wrote online: “Did Chris just go F****** Heck?”

‘Dancing on Ice’ continues on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV and ITVX.