Dan Walker has addressed his absence from 5 News and Classic FM.

Dan Walker giving work update / Credit: Instagram

Some viewers have asked the 48-year-old newsreader-and-presenter if he has called it quits at Channel 5 and the radio station because they have not seen Dan on their TV screens or heard him on the airwaves for a while.

Now, the former BBC Breakfast anchor has revealed the reason why he has been away from the cameras and microphone - and he teased an exciting new project in an Instagram Reel.

In the short video, Dan said on Thursday (03.07.25): "Hello! Now I've been asked by quite a few people if I've left Channel 5 and why I've disappeared from Classic FM.

"The answer is two-fold.

"The first is, I'm on holiday with the family for a couple of weeks, and the second is that I'm filming a new series for Channel 5, which you'll be able to see, I think in September - which I can't tell you too much about, but it's going to be great fun!

"So that's why I've not been on the telly.

"The radio, I'll be back on Monday (07.07.25), and I'll be back on 5 News in a couple of weeks' time, once I've finished filming this series.

"There you go, that's the answer!"

Many of Dan's followers expressed their relief that he will be coming back to read the news from 5pm to 6pm every weekday on Channel 5, as well as returning to his 6.30am to 10am weekday breakfast slot on Classic FM, in the post's comments section.

One user wrote: "Thank goodness for that, my husband keeps asking what's happened to Dan on Channel 5 news.

"We are really missing you, but still watching the team on Channel 5 news."

A second person penned: "Looking forward to your return to the @classicfm breakfast show, it's not the same without you! (sic)"

And a third fan said: "Enjoy family holiday and thank you for sharing xx (sic)."

Another one of Dan's followers jumped to his defence as to why the broadcaster needed to share the reason behind his notable absence.

They commented: "I'm not sure why you have to justify your absence at all.

"Everyone has holiday and Everyone is busy. Just keep doing what you do. (sic)"