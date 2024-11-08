'Dancing on Ice' chiefs have set up a 24-hour hotline for contestants to report bullying.

Dancing on Ice bosses want to avoid bullying scandals

Bosses on the ITV show are said to have sent the 12 celebrities competing in the upcoming series a six-page letter telling them that they can speak out "without fear of abuse" as they seek to avoid the bullying scandal that has engulfed the BBC and 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Each of the stars on 'Dancing on Ice', which returns to screens in January 2025 with Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern set to return as hosts, will be assigned a producer to ensure their "wellbeing" after the bullying claims made against Giovanni Pernice by his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington and the sacking of Graziano Di Prima for kicking 'Love Island' star Zara McDermott cast a shadow over 'Strictly'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "ITV puts the welfare of show contestants at the heart of what they do. No one needs another 'Strictly' – and 'Dancing on Ice' bosses want their stars to feel like they can speak out if something isn't right.

"They will have access to a 24-hour hotline manned by professionals to raise concerns about any bullying or to get help with their mental health.

"They have also been given a letter outlining what they should expect from the show and how they should conduct themselves.

"This year's celebs have said they appreciate the measures. To know they have support like this is reassuring."

The letter warns contestants – including former 'EastEnders' star Charlie Brooks, TV personality Ferne McCann and ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand – that taking part in the series could leave them "mentally and physically drained".

Michael Barrymore, who was due to take part in the 2020 series before withdrawing due to injury, claimed earlier this year that he saw dancers abused on the show – although this was denied by ITV.

The 72-year-old star said: "I find it bewildering that BBC's 'Strictly' is the only production under fire... when ITV's 'Dancing on Ice' treated their celebrities and dancers exactly the same – if not worse.

"Even I witnessed abuse from producers at ITV and I had a very short stint with them."

A spokesman for the channel responded: "We do not recognise these unsubstantiated claims."