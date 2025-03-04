'Dancing on Ice' could be axed due to falling viewing figures.

The ITV skating competition – which is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern – is said to be likely to be dropped next year after losing over a million viewers since 2023.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "There are real fears this is the end of the road. It's had a good run for nearly 20 years and has a very loyal set of viewers but the sad truth is there's just not enough of them.

"We need bums on seats but ratings have dropped to a point where it's difficult to justify the cost."

Despite the speculation, show bosses are only focused on Sunday's (09.03.25) grand final.

An ITV spokeswoman said: "The team is fully concentrating on the much-anticipated series finale this coming Sunday and therefore no decision has been made."

'Dancing on Ice' first aired on ITV in 2006 and initially ran until 2014 before it was revived by the channel four years later.

Olympic skating gold medalists Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have featured on the show since it first aired but performed for the last time on the programme last month as they are now "too old" to be strutting their stuff on the ice.

Christopher, 66, said earlier this year: "This will be our last live skate - here on 'Dancing on Ice'. We’re doing our last tour this year as well so once we’ve finished our last skate on tour, we won’t be performing again. There are lots of endings.

"We’ve been doing it a long time and people our age shouldn’t be doing it now. So we’re just happy that we can still do it."

Jayne, 67, added: "'Dancing on Ice' feels like our baby because we were approached by ITV in the early days and we came up with this format together of how it might work. We didn’t know much about TV but they didn’t know how skating works so together, the programme developed and it’s great that we were there from the beginning."