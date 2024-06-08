Lou Sanders wants to host a dating show.

Lou Sanders wants to host a dating show

The 45-year-old comedienne is a big fan of the genre but admitted she wouldn't very much like to take part in a show like 'Celebs Go Dating' although she would perhaps like to play matchmaker in a series of her own.

She told the Daily Express' Saturday magazine: " I love dating shows like 'First Dates' and 'Love On The Spectrum'. They're done in a sweet way. I feel like a lot of reality TV shows are overproduced and it makes you feel icky because those people have got to carry on with their lives and the shows have made them look one-dimensional and unlikeable.

"TV producers have to trust that people are entertaining enough on their own I don't know [if I would like to participate in one]. I would like to host one - I've got an idea for a comedy dating show where myself and comedian Harriet Kemsley would create a celebrity dating agency. That would be really fun."

Meanwhile, the former 'Dancing on Ice' contestant has been watching Lucia Keskin's sitcom 'Things You Should Have Done' recently and is keen to work with the YouTube star herself soon.

Asked what she has been watching on television, she said: "Lucia Keskin's show 'Things You Should Have Done'. I love her. I'm trying to write a project for both of us because we have a common weirdness. I've also been watching Channel 4's Big Boys and

"I want to watch 'Pet Psychics' on Channel 5 because my accountant's receptionist told me that cats understand everything. I've made loads of jokes about one of my cats in front of him and I feel so bad about it!"