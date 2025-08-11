Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink have all joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Dani Dyer will be competing in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing

The trio's participation in the new series of the BBC's Saturday night staple was revealed during Monday's (11.08.25) episode of The One Show and they join Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - also known as Nitro from Gladiators - in taking to the dance floor.

Dani, who has teamed up with her actor dad Danny Dyer on a number of projects, rose to fame after winning Love Island with Jack Fincham in 2018 - but the couple split later that year and she went on to marry West Ham United footballer Jarrod Bowen in May.

The 29-year-old star said: "Getting the opportunity to be on Strictly is the second most amazing thing I've done this year. I feel very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on."

Meanwhile, Alex has appeared on TV shows such as ER and Doctor Who - playing the roles of Dr. Elizabeth Corday and River Song respectively - and has also featured on stage as Lady Macbeth opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh and as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

On joining Strictly, the 62-year-old actress simply stated: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!"

Hasselbaink scored 127 Premier League goals during a prolific career at clubs such as Leeds United and Chelsea and also won 23 caps for the Dutch national team.

Since ending his playing career, the 53-year-old sports star has gone on to manage QPR, Northampton Town and Burton Albion and served as a coach alongside Gareth Southgate for the England national team.

Hasselbaink said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I've done before but I'm looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!

"Bring on a new type of footwork, with hopefully no own goals."

Gladiators star Harry was the first contestant to be unveiled for Strictly's 23rd series as he appeared live in the Newsround studio disguised as "world-famous choreographer Nicky Trott", there to talk about his recent work on a scientific study into the benefits of dancing every day.

However, his identity was soon rumbled by presenter Jenny Lawrence and he revealed that he was actually on the show to announce that he was joining Strictly Come Dancing.

The multi gold-medal winning Team GB sprinter previously competed on last year's Christmas special alongside Nancy Xu and is looking forward to returning to the show.

Harry, 36, said: "After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got. I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track."

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from September to December.